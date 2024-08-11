Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: When to Watch and How to Stream Live

The 2024 Paris Olympics will conclude after three weeks with the closing ceremony on Monday, August 12, at the iconic Stade de France, where 80,000 spectators will gather to celebrate the athletes and the host city. Unlike the dazzling Opening Ceremony on the River Seine, this event will be more traditional.

As per the report, for India, PR Sreejesh and double medalist Manu Bhaker will be the flag bearers for the closing ceremony. Sreejesh is known as the great wall of the Indian hockey team who paved India's way to the bronze medal. Manu Bhaker is the first Indian athlete, a female athlete, to win 2 bronze medals in a single Olympics in shooting.

The Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will feature the ceremonial extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the formal handover of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee, marking the transition to the next Summer Games. French theatre director Thomas Jolly has been appointed to oversee the artistic direction of the ceremony, which promises to deliver a captivating display of French and American cultures. While many specifics are still under wraps, the event, titled 'Records,' is set to include aerial performances, impressive lighting effects, and appearances by various celebrities, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Closing ceremony when and where to watch.

Date and Time:

The Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony will occur on Sunday, August 11, starting at 12:30 AM IST.

Location:

The ceremony will be held at the Stade de France in Paris.

Broadcast Information:

Viewers can watch the ceremony on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD channels.

Live Streaming:

For those interested in live streaming, the event will be available on the JioCinema app and website.