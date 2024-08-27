Paris Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat to hold roadshow in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Indian Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Aman Sehrawat will be taking out a roadshow from Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday to celebrate his medal win at the multi-sport event.

The wrestler visited his hometown Jhajjar in Haryana on Sunday where he was felicitated for his historic medal at the marquee event. Now, he has returned to Delhi, where he will be taking out a roadshow from a place that has given India plenty of great wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya and now Aman.

Speaking toahead of the roadshow, Aman told ANI, "I am very happy that I am getting love from everyone for the roadshow. The entire country is showering their blessings."

#WATCH | Indian wrestler and Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat says, "I am very happy that I am getting love from everyone for the roadshow. The entire country is showering their blessings..."—(@ANI) August 27, 2024

Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Cruz. The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman's single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point.

However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian's shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points. Darian got hold of Aman's legs, winning two points and taking the lead.

After the end of the first three minutes of the game, Aman once again took the lead in the bronze medal bout.

With only 37 seconds remaining in the match, Aman won two more points and had the chance to clinch a victory with technical superiority.

In the end, Darian tried to make a desperate move but conceded another point. The win made Aman the country's youngest-ever Olympic medalist.

Aman brought India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 in his debut Olympic Games. He became the 7th Indian wrestler to medal at the Olympics.

