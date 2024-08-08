Paris Olympics 2024: ‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished for Generations To Come’: PM Modi on Indian Hockey Team’s Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian hockey team on Thursday for their bronze medal victory at the Olympics, saying this feat will be cherished for generations to come.

The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics, said PM Modi on post X.

Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation.

On Thursday, the Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain, marking the end of a decades-long wait for an Olympic medal.

Spain's captain, Marc Miralles, gave Spain a 1-0 lead with a penalty corner in the second quarter. However, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh made a decisive impact by scoring two crucial goals. Singh equalized just before halftime and then netted the winning goal in the third quarter to secure India's victory.