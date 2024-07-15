Paris Olympics 2024: BTS Jin Becomes First Korean to Carry Olympic torch

The 2024 Paris Olympics commenced with the iconic Torch relay, featuring BTS member Kim Seok Jin as the first South Korean torchbearer. Jin received widespread praise for this historic moment as he proudly carried the Olympic flame near the Louvre Museum on Sunday, marking the inaugural event of the Olympics.

Photos and videos of fans chanting Jin's name while he played "Super tuna" went viral on social media, causing Jin to blush. Jin left for France on Thursday to join the torch relay, which has been ongoing for over two months. His participation is likely linked to BTS' worldwide fame and their 'love yourself' message.

11 days to go until #Paris2024! 🇫🇷

👀 Watch the Torch get closer and closer with @bts_bighit Jin 🔥@Paris2024pic.twitter.com/zZ2rHiTTRX — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 14, 2024

This event marks BTS Jin's first public event after his military enlistment. He is a third member from BTS team after Jungkook and Suga to be associated with the sports event. Meanwhile, according to his insta and Weverse feeds Jin is currently producing his album. He has been teasing fans with silicas from his recording studio.