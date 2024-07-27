Paris Olympics 2024 declared open after historic opening ceremony

Paris [France], July 27 : After a glaring and first-of-its-kind opening ceremony on the Seine River, the highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 was declared open in the French capital on Friday.

For the first time in the history of the Summer Games, the opening ceremony of the Olympics was held outside the stadium.

The spectacular opening ceremony broke away from the convention by taking place outside the stadium. Rather, athletes were feted from boats cruising the Seine River, offering a one-of-a-kind show along a six-kilometre course.

Leading the Indian team were two-time medallist, PV Sindhu and five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal. This is the first time in the summer event's history that participants have sailed through a river to enter the Olympics.

The iconic French midfielder Zinedine Zidane made an appearance in a pre-recorded video carrying the Olympic flame to kickstart the opening ceremony. From Stade de France, he sprinted and carried the flame.

However, he got stuck in the metro and delivered it to the children. The children passed through catacombs and arrived on the River Seine, and after that, the broadcast was switched to the real-time view of the Seine.

Before the Parade of Nations, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, were introduced at the Trocadero.

The National Olympic Committees paraded in French alphabetical order, with a couple of exceptions. Australia and the United States came at the end, right before hosts France.

The first 18 delegations were introduced to the Parade of Nations from the Pont d'Austerlitz. The parade was led by the founding nation of the modern Olympic Games, Greece, in their country-themed attire.

Greece selected NBA star Giannis Antetekounmpo as their male flagbearer, alongside Antigoni Ntrismpioti, a racewalker.

While sailing through the River Seine, Greece was followed by the Refugee Olympic Team, which features 37 individuals. This marks their third appearance at an Olympic Games since being formed for Rio 2016.

Afghanistan arrived on the third, sailing through the picture-esque River Seine, followed by South Africa, Albania, and Germany. Thomas Bach, who was in attendance, stood up to cheer for his home nation, Germany.

During the Parade of Nations, the mysterious man was seen carrying the Olympic flame. Olympic torch across the famous monuments in Paris. He sprinted across the city and arrived at the famous Louvre Museum, where famous art pieces like the Mona Lisa are kept.

The parade resumed after Lady Gaga's enchanting performance, and one of the most successful nations in the history of the Olympic Games, China, arrived. China's table tennis great Ma Long and synchronised swimmer Feng Yu were chosen as the flagbearers.

After an enthralling performance by French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura with musicians of the French Army, the parade resumed.

An aeroplane blew smoke from its tails and formed a pink heart over Paris, which is often regarded as the city of love.

Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Coko Islands arrived on their respective boats on the Seine.

As rain started to pelt down in Paris, Egypt arrived at the opening ceremony. The anticipation of Indian fans finally ended when flagbearers Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu, donning specially designed traditional attire, were spotted at the Seine, leading along with the group of 78 athletes and officials.

As the Indian boat passed, 'ITALIA' chants started to echo around the River Seine, announcing the arrival of Italy in the Parade of Nations.

The opening ceremony was taken over by Minions who featured in the event in a special video.

The various contingents continued to pass through the River Seine. An eye-catching cycling stunt was performed, which enthralled the entire audience.

Artists continued to perform and momentarily halted the Parade of Nations. After the resumption, Myanmar, and Namibia arrived on their special boats, and Nicaragua followed on behind.

Pakistan arrived at the Parade of Nations, led by their javelin ace thrower Arshad Nadeem as the country's flag-bearer. The Pakistan boat carried a total of seven athletes, including three women and four men.

After witnessing the presence of one of the top javelin throwers, Serbia's boat at the Seine without the presence of the record 24 Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic.

USA's flagbearers, tennis sensation Coco Gauff and basketball icon LeBron James, arrived at the Parade of Nations.

The hosts, France, with a contingent of 573 members, arrived at the Seine in the biggest boat.

Team Palestine was also present in the Parade of Nations with the strong message, "Out of the ashes, we always rise."

https://x.com/Palestine_UN/status/1816921982560260251

French singer Juliette Armanet dazzled the crowd with her soulful rendition of John Lennon's Imagine.

At the end of the route, the Olympic flag was hoisted in front of the Eiffel Tower. Flags from all delegations carried by volunteers paraded between the Trocadero and the Eiffel Tower.

During the closing stage of the opening ceremony, the Olympic Laurel Award was presented to Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Three-time Olympic champion Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, addressed the athletes and said, "For the next 16 days, you will be the best version of humanity. You'll remind us that the emotions of sport form a universal language that we all share. Until the 11th of August, we'll be by your side. Your defeats will be our defeats. Your victories will be our victories. Your emotions will be our emotions."

The IOC President, Thomas Bach, who is also an Olympic champion, appeared on the stage and said, "What better place than Paris to share the magic of this Olympic Games with the whole world?" he asked.

"Paris, the birthplace of our founder, Pierre de Coubertin, to whom we owe everything. Paris, City of Light, where he created the modern Olympic Games. Paris, City of Love," he added.

During his speech, President Bach also recalled the lyrics of Imagine.

President Macron appeared next on the stage and announced in French, "I declare the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad open."

France's flagbearers, Florent Manaudou and Melina Robert-Michon, represented the athletes in taking the Olympic Oath.

After that, Zidane was called on stage, and he took the Olympic flame from the mystery man. He handed the torch to Spain's icon tennis star Rafael Nadal, who is known for his prowess in Roland-Garros.

One by one, the rings on the Eiffel Tower were lit up. The torch was then taken down the Seine in a boat with Nadal, Serena Williams, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comaneci. When the boat arrived at the dock, the torch was taken by retired French tennis player Amelie Mauresmo.

Mauresmo handed it off to French basketball legend and former NBA star Tony Parker. The two of them jogged past the Louvre and its pyramid.

Eventually, the whole group of torchbearers grew to 18 and was made up of various Olympians and Paralympians. They handed the torch to Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec, who lit the cauldron.

A hot air balloon was attached to it, which was 30 metres high. The balloon lifted the cauldron high into the Paris sky. Singer Celine Dion performed at the end of the ceremony.

