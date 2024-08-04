Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Athletes Lakshya Sen and Lovlina Borgohain Set for Medal Matches Today; Check Out the Complete Schedule

The Paris Olympics 2024 have been underway for the last eight days, with Indian athletes securing three medals so far. As we enter the ninth day of the games, today promises to be crucial with several key events.

Today's Schedule

- Indian Hockey Team: India will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals at 1:30 pm.

- Badminton: Lakshya Sen will compete in the men’s singles semi-finals, starting at 2:20 pm. His performance today is highly anticipated, and a win could secure him a medal.

- Boxing: Lavnina Borgohen will be in action in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals at 3:02 pm. A victory here could also lead to a medal.

Full Schedule for Indian Athletes:

- Shooting:

- Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification (Stage 1) at 12:30 pm – Anish Bhanwala, Vijayvis Sidhu

- Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification (Stage 2) at 4:30 pm – Anish Bhanwala, Vijayvis Sidhu

- Women’s Skeet Qualification Day 2 at 1:00 pm – Maheshwari Chauhan, Riza Dhillon

- Women’s Skeet Final at 7:00 pm (if eligible)

- Golf:

- Men’s Individual Stroke Play Fourth Round at 12:30 pm – Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjit Bhullar

- Athletics:

- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 at 1:35 pm – Parul Chaudhary

- Men’s Long Jump Quarterfinals at 2:30 pm – Jaswin Aldrin

- Boxing:

- Women’s 75kg Group Quarterfinal at 3:02 pm – Lavnina Borgohen

-Badminton:

- Men’s Singles Semi-Finals at 2:20 pm – Lakshya Sen

- Sailing:

- Men’s Dinghy Race at 3:35 pm – Vishnu Sarvanan

- Women’s Dinghy Race at 6:05 pm – Netra Kumanan

Manu Bhakar performed impressively yesterday but narrowly missed a medal. As the games continue, today’s events are expected to be pivotal for Indian athletes aiming to add to the medal tally.