Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Hockey Team Reaches Semi-Finals, Defeats Great Britain; Watch Winning Moment

In the Paris Olympics, India's hockey team triumphed over Great Britain in a tense penalty shoot-out, securing their place in the semi-finals. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, necessitating the shoot-out to determine the winner. India emerged victorious, defeating Great Britain 4-2 in the shoot-out, with goalkeeper Sreejesh delivering an outstanding performance that included crucial saves.

The first quarter of the match saw neither team finding the back of the net. However, after the first quarter, India faced a setback when Amit Rohidas received a red card. Despite this, India's captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up and scored a goal. Great Britain quickly equalized with a goal from Lee Morton, bringing the score to 1-1. After that, neither team managed to score again.

India's defense was resolute and effectively prevented Great Britain from adding to their tally. Throughout the remaining two quarters, the Indian defense and goalkeeper Sreejesh thwarted multiple scoring attempts by the British team. As a result, the match proceeded to a penalty shoot-out, where India demonstrated their skill and composure, ultimately defeating Great Britain 4-2.

India's semi-final match is scheduled for August 6.