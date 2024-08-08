Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Wrestler Antim Panghal and Team To Be Deported Over Disciplinary Breach

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal and her entourage are set to be deported from Paris due to a disciplinary breach. On Wednesday, Panghal exited the 2024 Paris Olympics after a 0-10 defeat to Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil in the women's 53 kg pre-quarterfinals. Following her loss, Panghal reportedly left the Games Village and went to a hotel where her coach and sister were staying. She gave her accreditation card to her sister to retrieve her belongings from the Games Village. However, her sister was apprehended by security while leaving the Village.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that Panghal and her support staff will be sent back to India after French authorities reported the disciplinary issue. While the IOA did not disclose specific details, a source revealed to news agency PTI that Panghal’s sister was caught for impersonation when she was trying to retrieve Panghal’s belongings. Panghal herself was summoned by police to provide a statement.

Additionally, Panghal's support staff, including coach Bhagat Singh and sparring partner Vikas, were involved in another incident where they reportedly traveled in a taxi in an inebriated state and refused to pay the driver, leading to police intervention. An IOA official expressed frustration over the situation, stating, “We have left to fight fire.” Vikas, however, denied these claims, saying, “Who told you this? Antim and her sister are sitting right before me.”