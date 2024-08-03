Paris Olympics 2024: India's Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth in 25m Pistol Women's Final

Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on a historic third Olympic medal, finishing fourth in the Women’s 25m Pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday. Bhaker, who already had two bronze medals, was beaten by Hungary's Veronika Major in a shoot-off for third place.

Both Bhaker and Major were tied at 28 points after Series 8, leading to a shoot-off to determine who would secure the bronze. Major hit the target four times, while Bhaker had three successful shots, resulting in Bhaker's elimination from the final. South Korea’s Yang Jiin won gold with 37 points in a shoot-off (4-1), while French shooter Camille Jedrzejewski took silver. Hungary’s Veronika Major secured the bronze.

In the qualification round on Friday, Bhaker scored 590 (294 in precision and 296 in rapid) to advance to her third final of the Olympics, finishing in second place. Earlier in the Games, Bhaker won bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol and, alongside Sarabjot Singh, claimed another bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Bhaker became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics since Independence.