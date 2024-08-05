Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Women’s Table Tennis Team Advances to Quarter-Finals with 3-2 Win Over Romania

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra played a pivotal role in guiding the women’s team to a 3-2 victory over Romania, securing a place in the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The competition began with a strong performance from India’s Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, who defeated Romania’s Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in straight sets, 11-9, 12-10, 11-7, giving India an early 1-0 lead.

Batra then extended India’s advantage by convincingly winning her match against Romania’s Bernadette Szocs, with scores of 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, putting India ahead 2-0.

The tie shifted as Akula battled Samara in a five-game thriller but narrowly lost, with scores of 8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8. This kept Romania in the contest, reducing India’s lead to 2-1.

Romania’s momentum continued with Szocs defeating Kamath in a closely contested match, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, leveling the score at 2-2 and setting up a decisive final match.

In the critical final match, Batra’s exceptional performance was key to India’s victory, showcasing the team’s resilience and skill. The win advances India to the quarter-finals and highlights their potential for further success in the tournament.