Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari Chauhan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Miss Bronze by a Whisker in Skeet Mixed Team Event

The Indian shooting duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed out on the bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Chauhan and Naruka finished in fourth place, shooting a combined score of 43. They were edged out by China’s Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu, who secured the bronze medal with a score of 44.

The Indian pair had earlier tied for fourth place in the qualification round, with both teams scoring 146 out of a possible 150. A shoot-off was required to determine the final standings. Chauhan excelled in the final rounds with scores of 50/50, while Naruka posted scores of 25, 23, and 24 in the three rounds of qualification.