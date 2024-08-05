Paris Olympics 2024: Nisha Dahiya Loses 10-8 to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in Women’s 68kg Freestyle Quarterfinal

India’s Nisha Dahiya suffered a dramatic loss in the quarterfinals of the Women’s 68kg Freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Dahiya was defeated 8-10 by North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum in a match marked by a significant comeback.

Dahiya initially took control, leading 6-1 midway through the bout. She maintained a solid position, despite sustaining an injury to her right arm, which required medical attention. Despite the discomfort, Dahiya continued to wrestle.

As the match progressed, Pak Sol Gum intensified her efforts, ultimately scoring seven points in the final 12 seconds to level the score at 8-8. In the last moments, Pak secured two additional points, pinning Dahiya to win the match 10-8 and advance to the semifinals.

Earlier in the tournament, Dahiya had won her opening match against Ukraine’s Sova Rizhko with a score of 6-4. The loss to Pak Sol Gum ends Dahiya’s run in the Paris Olympics. The Indian wrestler, who entered the event as India’s sole heavyweight entry, was previously a silver medallist at the Asian Championships.