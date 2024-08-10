Paris Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda Loses to Aiperi Medet Kyzy in Women's Freestyle 76kg Quarterfinals

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda narrowly lost to Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the women’s 76 kg freestyle quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The match ended in a 1-1 tie after six minutes of intense defensive wrestling, with Kyzy winning by virtue of scoring the last equalising point according to the rules.

Both wrestlers focused on defense throughout the bout, with the only points scored coming from passivity in each period. Hooda now awaits Kyzy's advancement to the final to secure a chance to compete in the repechage round. If Kyzy does not advance, India's Paris Games campaign will conclude with six medals and without a gold.

Earlier in the tournament, Hooda showcased her strength and skill with a commanding 12-2 victory over Bernadett Nagy of Hungary in the pre-quarterfinals.