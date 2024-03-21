Paris Olympics 2024: Sharath Kamal Named India’s Flagbearer, Mary Kom Appointed Chef De Mission

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has selected veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal as India’s flagbearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Additionally, Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom will serve as India’s chef de mission, with Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan appointed as the Deputy Chef de Mission for the prestigious event.

India aims to surpass its record tally of seven medals achieved at the deferred Tokyo Olympics in Paris 2024.

IOA President Dr PT Usha expressed delight in having a capable team to lead the Indian contingent, highlighting their expertise and dedication to inspiring athletes for outstanding performances.

“We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication, and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud,” IOA President Dr PT Usha said in a statement released on Thursday.

Apart from these key roles, the IOA also announced other appointments for India’s contingent.

Rifle shooter Gagan Narang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, will oversee the shooting village operations for the Paris Olympics.

“Gagan is a renowned shooting champion and a respected figure in the Indian sports community. His meticulous approach and understanding of athlete needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, a renowned sports medicine expert, has been appointed as the Chief Medical Officer responsible for the health and well-being of Indian athletes throughout the Games.

“Dr Pardiwala’s expertise and commitment to sports medicine will be invaluable in maintaining the fitness and performance levels of our contingent,” the statement added.