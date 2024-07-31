Paris Olympics 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art to Congratulate Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for Winning Bronze Medal (Watch Video)

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha to congratulate Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on winning the Bronze medal in the 10-meter Air Pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

Sand Art to Congratulate Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and #SarabjotSingh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. My sand art at Puri beach. #ManuBharker made history

as she became the first Indian woman to win multiple… pic.twitter.com/frNU4NLzvm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 30, 2024

With this medal, India's medal tally has increased to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.