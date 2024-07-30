Paris Olympics: Amit Panghal crashes out in round of 16 in men's 51 kg boxing

Paris [France], July 30 : Indian boxer Amit Panghal crashed out of the Paris Olympics following a loss in round of 16 phase of men's 51 kg category.

Amit lost to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba by 1-4. In the initial rounds, Amit was highly attacking and both boxers traded punches. But in the third round, judges ruled in favour of the Zambian boxer entirely and he won by a split decision by 1-4.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted on X after his loss, "Result Update: Men's #Boxing 51KG Preliminary Round of 16 Upset alert @BoxerPanghalputs up a valiant fight but falls to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba 1-4 A valiant effort. It just wasn't our day Stay tuned, keep chanting #Cheer4Bharat and streaming the #OlympicsOnJioCinema with Preeti & @BoxerJaismine

up next! @BFI_official."

Notably, in the women's 57 kg round of 32, Jaismine Lamboria will be taking on Nesthy Petecio of Philippines. Also, in the 54 kg round of 16, Preeti Pawar will be taking on Yeni Arias of Colombia.

Pawar advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh by a unanimous decision. Kim Anh was on top after the first round, where the judges gave her a 3-2 split lead. However, the Indian boxer made a terrific comeback in the next two rounds to seal a victory in her maiden Olympics game.

