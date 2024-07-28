Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m Air Rifle final, Sandeep Singh fails to advance

Chateauroux, July 28 India's shooters continued to thrive on the second day of competitions as Arjun Babuta qualified for the final of Men's 10m Air Rifle in the Paris Olympics here on Sunday. Babuta finished seventh in the qualification round with a total of 630.1 points while his teammate Sandeep Singh failed to progress further after finishing in 12th position with 629.3 points.

Babuta will aim to bring India's second medal in shooting on Monday after Manu Bhaker won the historic bronze in women's 10m Air Pistol on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ramita Jindal advanced to the women's 10m Air Rifle final after finishing fifth in the qualification round.

Ramita, who was the second-best Indian shooter until the fifth series of shots, came back from behind to overtake teammate Elavenil Valarivan in the final series and clinched her place in the final.

Ramita finished with a total of 631.5 while Elavenil missed out on a place in the final after ending her qualification round with a total of 630.7 to only claim tenth place.

Ramita will aim for a medal in the final scheduled for Monday.

