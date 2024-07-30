Paris Olympics: Bhajan Kaur storms into pre-quarters, Ankita out of women’s archery individual

Paris, July 30 Bhajan Kaur dominated Poland’s Wioleta Myszor in straight sets in the Round of 16 Elimination Round to register a 6-0 victory over her opponent and reach the pre-quarterfinals. World Ranked 45, Bhajan Kaur scored 28, 29, 28 in the three sets to confirm her qualification to the next round. Myszor was not able to find her footing in the match as she struggled with scores of 23, 26, and 22 with only one shot in the inner-10 circle.

Bhajan Kaur earlier progressed to the Round of 16 in the women’s archery event after defeating Indonesia's Syifa Nurafifah Kamal 7-3 in the Round of 32 Elimination Round.

The clash started on a feisty note as both archers finished with 27 points in the first set which saw one point being awarded to both competitors. The Indonesian pulled ahead winning the second set 29-27 and taking the 3-1 lead over Kaur. Following the second set, Kaur registered impressive scores of 29, 27 and 28 in the next three rounds to seal the victory.

Despite Kaur’s win, there were some signs of gloom in the Indian archery camp as fellow compatriot Ankita Bhakat was eliminated just moments before Kaur’s match.

Despite being just one set away from victory whilst possessing a 4-2 lead, Ankita lost the final two sets and missed out on qualifying for the next stage with a 4-6 loss against Poland’s Wioleta Myszor.

India’s third participant in the women’s Individual Round, Deepika Kumari will be in action against Poland’s Reena Parnat on Wednesday in the Round of 32 elimination round.

