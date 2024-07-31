Paris Olympics: Indian shooters Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh lose in women's trap qualification

Paris [France], July 31 : Indian shooters Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh, who began the women's trap qualification event yesterday, failed to make the cut-off for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

The duo made their Olympic debut at the French capital. Rajeshwari and Shreyasi, both, totaled 113/125 after five rounds to rank 22nd and 23rd, respectively. The top six shooters advanced to the final.

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari's 25/25 in the third round was the only time an Indian shooter registered a perfect score in the women's trap qualification event at Paris 2024.

Rajeshwari Kumari finished 22nd and Shreyasi Singh was ranked 23rd in the women's trap shooting qualification round, as per Olympics.com.

On the other hand, in the men's category, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of the men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the mega event.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters have qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

People's Republic of China's Liu Yukun registered the qualification Olympic record with a total of 594-38x.

The final event is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1 PM IST, when India will dream to bag their third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Earlier at the Summer Games, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

With this medal, India's medal tally has increased to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans. Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third.

Manu's hunt for her third Olympic medal will begin when she takes part in the 25m pistol event.

Earlier on Sunday, the 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics. Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7 at the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

