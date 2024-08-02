Paris Olympics: India's Tulika Maan concedes defeat in judo women's +78kg round of 32 event

Paris [France], August 2 : India's Tulika Maan conceded defeat against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in the judo women's +78kg round of 32 event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Tulika Maan suffered a 10-0 defeat against Idalys Ortiz. The match ended in just 28 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ortiz advanced to the round of 16 and Tulika Maan will feature in the first round of the repechages.

Earlier on Friday, Indian archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara advanced to the quarterfinal in the archery recurve mixed team event after beating Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Previously in the day, India's Balraj PanwaBalraj Panwar finished in fifth in final D of the men's singles sculls event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Balraj Panwar clocked 7:02.37 in the final D round, with which India's campaign in rowing came to an end at the Summer Games.

Balraj failed to put India's best finish in rowing at the Olympics. The record still belongs to the men's lightweight double sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who finished 11th at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last year, Balraj was fourth at the Asian Games 2023 and missed out on a podium finish. The Indian rower obtained a Paris 2024 quota by winning a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in the Republic of Korea.

Balraj Panwar competed in the semi-final C/D on Wednesday, where he clocked a time of 7:04.97, finishing sixth.

