Paris Olympics: Kishore Jena fails to qualify for men's javelin final, finishes 9th in qualification round group A

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Indian javelin thrower and Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena finished ninth in the Group A of men's javelin throw qualification round, failing to advance to the medal round at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Kishore's best attempt of 80.73 m could give him only the ninth spot. Only four competitors from group A advanced to the medal round. And to advance to the final round for the medal, the athlete will have to finish among the top 12 best athletes across both groups A and B, as per Olympics.com.

Jena's best attempt came in is first throw. His second attempt was not deemed to be valid and the third attempt was only 80.21.

Finland's Toni Keranan became the fourth athlete to breach the qualification mark of 84.00 m with an effort of 85.27, which was his personal best. Julian Weber (87.76 m) of Germany, Julius Yego (85.97 m) of Kenya and Jakub Vadlejch (85.63 m) of Czechia) also reached the final by accomplishing the qualification mark.

Now, India's defending Olympic champion and World Championships gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action.

The reigning Olympic and world champion has a season's best of 88.36m set at the Doha Diamond League in May. He holds the national record of 89.94m, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June 2022.

With top-level competition experience, the 26-year-old Chopra is widely expected to advance through the qualification round. The real challenge, however, will begin on Thursday when he could face a formidable line-up of rivals in the final.

Among the top contenders challenging Neeraj Chopra for the gold medal will be Vadlejch of Czechia. Grenada's Anderson Peters, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Julius Yego of Kenya, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Finland's Oliver Helander add to the high stakes at the Olympics.

Germany's Max Dehning holds the world-leading mark of 90.20m, achieved in February. He has not gone past the 82m mark since then but his personal best still makes him one of the top contenders.

