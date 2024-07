Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: Japan retains top spot, China at 2nd; India placed 31st

Paris, July 30 Japan bagged gold medals in Judo, Skateboarding, and Fencing to add to the one in Artistic Gymnastics as it maintained its position atop the medal tally at the Olympics here on Tuesday. Japan has so far won three gold medals in Judo taking their told medal count to seven and a total medal haul of 13.

China was following close behind with six gold medals maintaining their upper hand in shooting and diving. They have also six silver and two bronze medals for a total count of 14 medals.

Hosts France continued to surprise, placed in third position after picking gold medals in Canoe Slalom and Cycling (Mountain Bike).

Despite winning their second medal -- a bronze that came via Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India slipped to 31st position in the table.

MEDAL TALLY

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) Japan 7 2 4 13

2) China 6 6 2 14

3) France 5 8 4 17

4) Australia 5 4 0 9

5) S. Korea 5 3 3 11

31) India 0 0 2 2

