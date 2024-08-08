Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra, men's hockey in focus as India aim to increase medal tally

Paris [France], August 8 : Indian men's hockey team bronze medal match against Spain and defending Olympic champion and World Championships gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's participation in the men's javelin throw final are the highlights as India takes to the field for Paris Olympics action on Thursday.

India's action for the day willl start with golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar playing the round two of women's individual strokeplay.

At 2:05 PM, Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji will be competing in the repechage round of women's 100 m hurdles.

At 3:00 PM, India's grapplers will take the charge of the campaign, with Aman Sehrawat and Anshu in action for the round of 16 of men's and women's freestyle 57 kg category. The quarterfinals for the same will take place on 4:20 PM if they qualify.

After a painful loss to Germany in the semifinal match of men's hockey competition, Team India led by Harmanpreet Singh will aim to bow out with a bronze on their necks as they take on Spain in the medal match at 5:30 PM.

Aman will be in action in the semifinals of the men's 57 kg freestyle semifinals on 9:45 PM if he qualifies, while the semifinals will kickstart for women's 57 kg freestyle wrestler Anshu at 10:25 PM.

Finally, to conclude the day, Neeraj will be the main event for India for the day as he takes to the field to defend his men's javelin Olympic final and join an elite company of Olympians to have defended the gold.

Chopra registered a huge throw of 89.34 metres in Group B of the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday and made his way into the finals.

Neeraj threw 89.34 m in his first attempt, his best throw this season. He successfully breached the qualification mark of 84.00 m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor