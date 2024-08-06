Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin final with massive throw of 89.34 m

Paris [France], August 6 : Defending Olympic champion and World Championships gold medalist Neeraj Chopra registered a huge throw of 89.34 metres in Group B of the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday and made his way into the finals.

Neeraj threw 89.34 m in his first attempt, his best throw this season. The final will be played on Thursday at 11:55 pm IST. He successfully breached the qualification mark of 84.00 m.

Chopra's first attempt was his all-time second-best throw at a men's javelin event, with his top throw coming at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 with a distance of 89.94 m. It was also the 26-year-old's best throw in any qualification round. He won India its sole gold medal in the last Olympics.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is also one of Neeraj's closest rivals, joined the Indian star for the men's javelin final with his season-best throw of 86.59 m. Arshad and Neeraj have developed a healthy rivalry over the years, with Neeraj dominating the head-to-head record 9-0. However, Arshad's best effort of 90.18 m in the 2022 Commonwealth Games is ahead of Neeraj's top effort.

Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena finished ninth in Group A of the men's javelin throw qualification round, failing to advance to the medal round.

Kishore's best attempt of 80.73 m could give him only the ninth spot. Only four competitors from group A advanced to the medal round. To advance to the final round for the medal, the athlete will have to finish among the top 12 best athletes across both groups A and B, as per Olympics.com.

Jena's best attempt came in his first throw. His second attempt was not deemed to be valid and the third attempt was only 80.21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor