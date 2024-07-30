Paris Olympics: Nesthy Petecio ends India boxer Jasmine's hopes of medal in boxing

Paris [France], July 30 : Philippines' Nesthy Petecio knocked India boxer Jasmine Lamboria out of the women's 57 kg round of 32 match in the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The bout didn't start on an ideal note for Jaismine after she found herself trailing at the end of the first round. Four out of five judges handed ten points to the Philippines' boxer.

In the second round, Petecio continued to impose her dominance over the Indian boxer. She looked at ease throughout the second round and at the end all five judges handed her ten points.

In the third and final round, Jasmine needed to pull off a remarkable comeback to turn the entire bout in her favour. However, the comeback never came and she ended up losing the match by 0:5 on points.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Panghal crashed out of the Paris Olympics following a loss in the round of 16 phase of the men's 51 kg category.

Amit lost to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba by 1-4. In the initial rounds, Amit was highly attacking and both boxers traded punches.

But in the third round, judges ruled in favour of the Zambian boxer entirely and he won by a split decision of 1-4.

In the ongoing Summer Games, India fielded a squad of six boxers to compete for the podium finishes at the Paris 2024 Olympics boxing tournament.

Nikhat Zareen has already powered her way into the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the two-time world champion defeated Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in a hard-fought 32-round bout. The 28-year-old Indian boxer emerged victorious with a 5-0 unanimous decision win on Sunday.

Preeti Pawar also advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh by a unanimous decision in the women's 54 kg boxing round of 32 match.

