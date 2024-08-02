Paris Olympics: Parul, Ankita miss out on women's 5000 m medal race

Paris [France], August 2 : India's athletics campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 continued to produce disappointing results as Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani missed out on the final round of the women's 5000m competition.

In the first heats race of the 5000m, Ankita finished at the 20th and final spot with a timing of 16:19.38. Kenya's Faith Kipyegon secured the win in the heats with 14:57.56, outdoing her personal best timing of 15:28.08.

The top eight runners from each heats race qualified for the medal race.

On the other hand, Parul, India's Asian Games gold medalist, put up a fine performance in heats two as she clocked a time of 15:10.68, getting close to her national record of 15:10.35, but she finished in the 14th spot.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet emerged as the top athlete in heats two, with a timing of 15:00.73.

Now, India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the country's national record holder and Asian Games gold medalist, will be in action in the men's shot put qualification round from 11:40 PM onwards.

Earlier, Priyanka Goswami finished 41st in the women's 20km race walk at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

The 28-year-old runner clocked 1:39:55 at the Trocadero in her second Olympic appearance. She was the only Indian participant in the event in Paris.

Yang Jiayu of the People's Republic of China won the gold medal with a season-best time of 1:25:54. Spain's Maria Perez also notched a season-best 1:26:19 to bag silver, and Australian athlete Jemima Montag settled for bronze with an Oceania record of 1:26:25.

Also, Vikash Singh clocked a time of 1:22:36, securing the 30th position in the men's 20km race walk on Thursday.

Despite his commendable effort, Vikash, the fastest among the three Indian athletes in the event, could not secure a medal. The 28-year-old had previously shown promise, finishing fifth in the same event at the Asian Games last year.

Joining Vikash in the race was Paramjeet Singh Bisht, who made his Olympic debut. Paramjeet completed the race in 1:23:48, ranking 37th.

He marked a significant milestone in his athletic career.

Unfortunately, national record holder Akshdeep Singh faced a setback as he bowed out of the race after completing only 6 kilometers, unable to finish the event.

