Paris Olympics: Parul Chaudhary misses out on women's 3000m steeplechase medal race

Paris [France], August 4 : Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary was ranked eighth in round 1 of the women's 3000m steeplechase event and missed out on the medal race at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Only the top five athletes in the heat progressed to the medal event and Parul finished in eighth place for which she had to miss the final.

The Indian athlete clocked 9:23.39 in the qualification round at the Stade de France.

Earlier, Parul Chaudhary missed out on the final round of the women's 5000m competition in the ongoing Summer Games.

India's Asian Games gold medalist, Parul put up a fine performance in the heat two as she clocked a time of 15:10.68, getting close to her national record of 15:10.35, but she finished in the 14th spot.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet emerged as the top athlete in heat two, with a timing of 15:00.73.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker won the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

