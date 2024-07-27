Paris Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar finishes 4th in heat, advances to repechage

Paris, July 27 India's sole rower Balraj Panwar advanced to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men's singles scull competition in the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The 25-year-old missed out on the direct qualification for the quarterfinals after coming behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06), respectively. Panwar finished fourth with the timing of 7:07.11.

The top three in each heat get direct qualification for the quarters. However, the Indian rower will have another chance in the repechages to reach the semifinals or finals and finish on the podium.

Panwar won a bronze medal in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea and finished fourth at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

