Paris Olympics: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil fail to qualify for Women's 50m Rifle 3P final

Paris [France], August 1 : India's Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil failed to make the women's 50m rifle 3 Positions final after they crashed out in the qualification round today at Paris 2024.

The 22-year-old Sift, on her Olympic debut, totalled 575-22x to finish 31st, just one position from the bottom. Moudgil, meanwhile, was ranked 18th with a score of 584-26x. Only the top eight shooters will feature in the final tomorrow.

USA's Sagen Maddalena and Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue, incidentally, set an Olympic Qualification Record score of 593, as per Olympics.com.

At the Asian Games 2023, Samra won the gold medal in the event with a world record score of 469.6. She also won the 50m rifle 3 positions titles in both individual and team events at the World University Games last year.

Moudgil, 30, featured at Tokyo 2020 but failed to make the final. In 2018, she won the World Championships silver in the 10m air rifle event.

Sirf Kaur Samra was 31st and Anjum Moudgil finished 18th in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round.

Earlier in the day, Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday. He also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

With this medal, India has secured three bronze medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics. Before this, India's best performance in shooting came at the 2012 London Olympics, with Vijay Kumar getting a silver in the men's 25 m rapid-fire pistol event and Gagan Narang getting a bronze in the men's 10 m air rifle event.

India's first-ever shooting medal was earned by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in the men's double trap shooting when he secured a silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics. It was followed by Abhinav Bindra's historic gold medal in men's 10 m air rifle at the Beijing Olympics, which was also the country's first-ever individual gold medal in any sport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor