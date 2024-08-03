Paris Olympics: Vishnu, Nethra finish day three outside qualification zones in dinghy competition

Paris [France], August 3 : Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finished the day three of his sailing campaign at the ongoing Paris Olympics in the 13th spot at the end of race six while Nethra Kumanan finished at the 20th spot at the end of race six in men's and women's dinghy competition on Saturday.

At the end of race six, the Asian Games bronze medalist Vishnu was at the 13th spot with 13 race points. After the fifth race, Saravanan was in the 21st spot with 21 race points.

Vishnu ended the day two at the end of race four at the 19th spot, with 19 race points. At the end of race three, he was at number 20 with 20 race points. On day one, taking part in race one with 43 competitors, Vishnu finished at number 10 with 10 race points. However, at the end of race two, he slipped to 34th spot with 34 race points.

Boats that will finish between 1st and 10th spot at the end of race 10 will progress to the medal race.

In the women's dinghy competition, Nethra finished at the 20th spot with 20 race points at the end of race six. After race five, she was at a much lower spot, at 28th with 28 race points. After race four, Nethra was in 28th spot, with 28 race points.

Coming to the women's dinghy competition, Nethra finished the day two at the end of race three with 27 race points at the 27th spot. At the end of race two, she was at the 15th spot with 15 race points.

On day one, Nethra finished at number six with six race points at the end of race one.

Saravanan secured India its first sailing quota for the 2024 Olympics in the men's dinghy this January in Australia at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024. He also secured a bronze medal in the Asian Games Hangzhou last year in the men's dinghy competition.

Kumanan secured India's second Paris 2024 Olympics quota in sailing during the Last Chance Regatta, an Olympic qualifier event, held in Hyeres, France in April.

She was competing in the women's dinghy (ILCA 6), Nethra managed to get a fifth-place finish after scoring 67 points in the overall leaderboard. However, due to the virtue of being the top performer among all sailors from the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) who were yet to get a quota, she managed to earn her country a ticket to the Olympics.

