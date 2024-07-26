Paris Olympics: When and where to watch India's hockey team, shooters among others in action on Day 1

Paris, July 26 The much-awaited Paris Olympics will commence on Saturday after the opening ceremony extravaganza along the Seine River on Friday. Indian athletes will be in action on the first day of the quadrennial event in seven sports disciplines including hockey, shooting and badminton.

As per the schedule for Saturday (July 27), Indian rower Balraj Panwar will compete in the men's single sculls (Heat 1) at 12:30 pm IST.

In shooting, Elavenil Valarivan & Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta & Ramita Jindal will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification at 12:30 PM followed by 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification, in which Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will be in action.

Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also start their campaign on Saturday with 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification at 4 pm.

In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will take on the French pair of Fabian Reboul and Edouard Roger Vasselin in the men's doubles first-round match at 3:30 pm.

In badminton, Lakshya Sen will be up against Kevin Gua Cordon in the men's singles group stage match at 7:10 pm.

In the men's doubles category, India's top pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lock horns with France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening match at 8:30 pm.

In the women's doubles category, Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will play against the Korean pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in their first group stage match at 11:50 pm.

Harmeet Desai will start his campaign against Jordan's Yaman Zaid Jor Abo in the men's singles table tennis event in the preliminary round at 7:15 pm.

After the historic bronze finish in Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will aim to change the colour of their medal as they start their journey against New Zealand in a Pool B match at 9 pm (IST).

In boxing, Preeti Pawar will be up against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the women's 54kg rund of 32 clash at 11:40 pm.

Where and how to watch the Olympics action in India:

Paris Olympics 2024 action will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD, Sports 18-2 and Sports 18-3 channels, while the live streaming will be available for free on JioCinema.

