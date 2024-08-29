Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Tarun Dhillon Beats Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in Men's Singles SL4 Group D Badminton Match

Tarun Dhillon beat Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in the men's singles SL4 group D badminton match during the para-badminton competition at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday, August 29. The competition concluded with Dhillon winning in straight games, 21-17, 21-19.

Tarun, a three-time world champion, showcased his experience and tactical prowess against the up-and-coming Brazilian player, who has recently made a name for himself in the para-badminton circuit. The match was closely contested, with both players demonstrating remarkable athleticism and resilience.