Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Tarun Dhillon Beats Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in Men's Singles SL4 Group D Badminton Match

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 29, 2024 04:45 PM2024-08-29T16:45:52+5:302024-08-29T16:46:00+5:30

Tarun Dhillon beat Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in the men's singles SL4 group D badminton match during the para-badminton competition ...

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Tarun Dhillon Beats Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in Men's Singles SL4 Group D Badminton Match | Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Tarun Dhillon Beats Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in Men's Singles SL4 Group D Badminton Match

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Tarun Dhillon Beats Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in Men's Singles SL4 Group D Badminton Match

Tarun Dhillon beat Brazil's Rogerio Oliveira in the men's singles SL4 group D badminton match during the para-badminton competition at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday, August 29. The competition concluded with Dhillon winning in straight games, 21-17, 21-19.

Tarun, a three-time world champion, showcased his experience and tactical prowess against the up-and-coming Brazilian player, who has recently made a name for himself in the para-badminton circuit. The match was closely contested, with both players demonstrating remarkable athleticism and resilience.

Open in app
Tags :Paris Paralympics 2024ParalympicsparisParalympicParalympic badmintonTarun Dhillon