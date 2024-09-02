Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar Win Bronze in Para-Archery Mixed Team Event (Watch Video)

Indian archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar staged a dramatic comeback to secure the bronze medal in the mixed team compound archery competition at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday. The Indian duo narrowly defeated Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155.

A triumph of teamwork and tenacity!

Rakesh Kumar & Sheetal Devi, your Bronze Medal in the Para Archery Mixed Team Compound Open at #paralympics2024 speaks volumes about your hard work & dedication.

Your journey together has been inspiring, showing that with mutual support &… pic.twitter.com/EFut4er5jk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 2, 2024

This is only India's second medal in Paralympic archery, with Harvinder Singh previously winning bronze at the Tokyo Games three years ago. The victory came after Sheetal Devi's shot was upgraded following a revision, which proved crucial.

Trailing by a point with just four arrows remaining, the Indian team rallied despite strong performance from Sarti, while Bonacina struggled. The win was particularly sweet after their narrow loss in a shoot-off during the semifinals against Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.