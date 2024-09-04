Paris Paralympics medalist Kathuniya reveals "two desires" that motivate him to do better

Paris [France], September 4 : India's Paris Paralympics silver medalist para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya revealed his "two desires" that keep motivating him to do better and excel in his discipline of discus throw.

Kathuniya bagged the eighth medal for team India in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 as he won the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 final on Monday. Kathuniya's best throw in the final of the event was 42.22 at the Stade de France. This was his second successive medal at the Paralympics after Tokyo 2020 with a best throw of 44.58 metres.

Speaking toin a media interaction, Yogesh talked about the pressure and expectations from India's Olympic and Paralympic athletes following javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic and much talked about gold at Tokyo Olympics, admitting that the pressure can get too much sometimes. During the conversation, he admitted that touching the 50-m mark in his discipline and talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is what that keeps motivating him to do his best.

"Sometimes it feels too much (the pressure on athletes), but sometimes, it is fun as so many people are watching. It motivates us a lot to bring a medal and prove something. I have two desires, to touch 50-meter mark and to talk to PM Modi. It is great to talk with him. I know if I lose, he would not talk to me. So I try to win a medal so that I can get to talk to him one-to-one," said Yogesh.

On whether he feels dissapointed about missing out on a gold medal, Kathuniya agreed, saying that he was not at his most sound technically during the medal match and needs to do better mentally.

"I was sad. I did everything I could, but I could not put in the performance I wanted. The performances that I was putting in while practicing. I was not sound enough technically. But maybe next time I can (win a gold). I have received a lesson. I will have to work on my confidence. I just need to focus more," said Kathuniya.

He also admitted that his warm-up throws were great and around 45-46 m mark, but he just could not replicate them in the medal match.

Speaking about PM Modi and his government's contributions to the sporting ecosystem since coming to power in 2014, Kathuniya said, "He has done a lot. the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), many centres are being set. They have done a lot for grassroot athletes. They have brought the Khelo India Para Games for para-athletes for grassroot players. They have done a lot to bring players to the podium from the grassroots."

The Indian contingent has added 21 medals to its growing tally (three gold, eight silver and ten bronze) and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

Para-athlete Sachin Khilari on Wednesday clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Sachin secured the second spot with a 16.32-metre throw, which is also the area best (AB). However, the Indian athlete was unlucky to miss the top spot after getting short of a 0.6m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor