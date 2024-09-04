Paris Paralympics: PM Modi lauds Sundar, Ajeet for winning medals in men's javelin throw F46 event

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh for winning bronze and silver medals in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a humongous effort of 66.14m.

Taking to this official X handle, PM Modi said that it was a phenomenal performance by Sundar at the marquee event.

"A phenomenal performance by Sundar Singh Gurjar, bringing home the Bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 at the #Paralympics2024! His dedication and drive are outstanding. Congratulations on this achievement," PM Modi wrote on X.

While lauding Ajeet Singh, PM Modi said that the para athlete's commitment to sports and perseverance have made India proud.

"A phenomenal achievement by Ajeet Singh, as he wins the Silver medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 at the #Paralympics2024! His commitment to sports and perseverance have made India proud," PM Modi wrote on X.

India para-athletes have scripted history in Paris by surpassing their highest medal tally of 19 in the Tokyo edition of the Paralympics three years ago.

The Indian contingent has added 20 medals to its constantly growing tally and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

It was raining double podium finishes for India in athletics after Mariyappan settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m in the men's high jump T6 final. His compatriot, Sharad Kumar bagged a silver medal with a leap of 1.88m.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes.

