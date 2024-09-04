Paris Paralympics: Rudransh khandelwal and Nihal Singh crashes out from 50m pistol SH1 qualifiers

Chateauroux [France], September 4 : India's Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh could not qualify for the P4-mixed 50m pistol SH1 final at Paris Paralympics.

They were eliminated in the qualifying round, Nihal finished in 19th position with a total score of 522, while Rudransh finished in 22 with a score of 517.

India shooter Avani Lekhara also fell short of another medal at the Paris Paralympics following her exit from the women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 final on Tuesday.

Germany's Natascha Hiltrop reigned supreme and took away the gold medal with a tally of 456.5 points. Slovakia's Veronika Vadovicova marginally fell short of gold after finishing in the second spot with 456.1 points. China's Zhang Cuiping settled for the bronze medal with a tally of 446.0 points.

Avani stood on the verge of becoming the second India athlete at the Paris Paralympics to win two medals after Preeti Pal. She opened India's gold medal account following her triumph in the women's 10m air rifle final. She successfully defended her gold medal but couldn't add another to India's medal tally.

After series one in kneeling, Avani was tied with Veronika Vadovicova and Zhang Cuiping at first with a total of 51.1.

After the conclusion of the second series, Avani dropped to fifth with a total of 100 points. The Indian para-shooter scored 9.2, 9.0 and 9.9 in her 7th, 8th and 9th shot in kneeling.

Avani scored a total of 150.9 after three series in the kneeling position. The Indian Paralympic gold medal winner was currently second behind China's Zhang Cuiping. In the third series, Avani climbed to the second spot with a total of 150.9 points and trailed behind China's Zhang.

All shooters had seven minutes before the prone stage began. Just like in the kneeling stage, all shooters had three series of five shots each in the prone stage as well.

After the first series in the prone position, Avani accumulated 50.6 points and dropped to the third spot. At the end of the second series in the prone position, Avani's hope for a second medal at the Paris Paralympics dampened after she shot 9.1 and 9.8 and dropped to sixth with a total score of 261.5.

At the end of the third series in the prone position, Avani stayed in the sixth position with a total score of 301.5 points.

All shooters had nine minutes to prepare themselves before the standing position stage kicked off. In the first series of the standing stage, Avani's slump continued after pressure got to her, and she shot 8.3 at the end and ended with a score of 48.8.

In the second series of standing position, she tried to improve her position by shooting 50.4 and taking her overall score to 400.7 points.

With six shooters remaining in the elimination round, Avani shot 10.6, which took her total to 411.6. Ukraine's Shchetnik shot 10.5, which wasn't enough to take her total higher than that of Avani. Shchetnik's campaign concluded in the sixth position. Avani's campaign concluded and finished in the fifth position after shooting 9.3. Avani's campaign ended with a tally of 420.6.

So far, India has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning a bronze.

Manish Narwal bagged a silver and Rubina Francis won a bronze.

India para-athletes have scripted history in Paris by surpassing their highest medal tally of 19 in the Tokyo edition of the Paralympics three years ago.

The Indian contingent has added 21 medals to its constantly growing tally and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor