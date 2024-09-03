Paris Paralympics: Tendulkar congratulates para-athletes for creating history

New Delhi [India], September 3 : On Monday, Indian athletes delivered a record-breaking performance at the Paralympics.

The nation's athletes clinched an impressive haul of 8 medals, including 2 golds, 3 silvers, and 3 bronzes.

The stellar performances across various sports showcased the determination and talent of Indian para-athletes, who once again proved their mettle on the global stage.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X to express his congratulations and admiration for the winners.

"Medals Monday, what a historic day we had at the Paris Paralympics yesterday. Indians, across various sports, won 8 medals, including 2 golds, 3 silvers, and 3 bronzes.

Congratulations to all the winners who flew the Indian flag high, making it the most memorable day ever for India at the Paralympics."

This remarkable achievement has set a new benchmark for India at the Paralympics, inspiring countless others to pursue excellence in sports.

Nithya Sre Sivan defeated Indonesia's Rina Marlina 21-14 and 21-6 on Monday and got her first-ever medal at the Paralympics.

Earlier India tasted gold medal success in para-badminton after shuttler Nitesh outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics.

In a game that went right down to the wire, Nitesh ousted Daniel with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win to claim his place at the top of the podium. Murugesan lost the first set to China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17. In the second set, the Indian player struggled and lost the match with a scoreline of 21-10, securing a silver medal.

In the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match, securing another medal for the nation.

In the men's singles SL4 category, France's Lucas Mazur completely ousted the Indian Suhas with a straight-set win. The para-shuttler went down against the French player after enduring a 9-21, 13-21 defeat.

At the end of Day 5 of the ongoing marquee event, India is at 15th position in the medal's tally with three gold, five silver, and seven bronze.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal snatched the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Rubina Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti Pal secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She got her hands on her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

