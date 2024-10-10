Payal Kanodia set to represent India at IUKL World Championship in Greece

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 10 : Payal Kanodia will represent India on the global stage at the IUKL World Championship 2024 in Kettlebell Lifting. This prestigious event, organized by the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL) - a leading non-profit organization with members in over 60 countries - will be held in Corfu, Greece, from October 10 to 14, 2024. The championship will feature competitors in categories ranging from Youth U-16/U-18 to World Grand Prix levels, drawing athletes from 30 countries.

At the onset of this grand journey, Payal Kanodia expressed her sentiments.

"I am truly honoured to represent India at the IUKL World Championship 2024 in Kettlebell Lifting. This opportunity is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion for sports. Competing alongside my son, Kiaan, is a unique privilege, as it allows me to share the values of discipline and dedication with the next generation. Through my journey, I hope to inspire others to embrace the joy of sports and the lifelong benefits it brings. Together, we aim to make our country proud and continue to elevate India's presence on the global sports stage," Payal Kanodia said as per the media release by YFlo.

Payal Kanodia's participation at this global event marks a significant milestone, following her previous success at the IUKL World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, where she won a silver medal in October 2021. This year, she returns to the international stage alongside her son, Kiaan Kanodia, who will compete in the 6 kg category. This unique mother-son duo showcases the spirit of sportsmanship and highlights the importance of introducing the next generation to the world of sports.

A passionate advocate for sports, Kanodia's commitment is deeply rooted in the legacy of her ancestral village, Tauru in Haryana, India, where sports have been a cornerstone of community life. Her belief in the transformative power of sports extends beyond her personal pursuits.

One of her flagship programs, "Lakshya" is dedicated to nurturing the potential of children and youth, empowering them to become confident individuals and fostering sustained engagement in sports and the arts. By 2025, the program aims to impact the lives of over 500 young athletes.

