Pepijn Lijnders joins Man City as assistant coach

Manchester, June 10 Manchester City have appointed Pepijn Lijnders as assistant coach, while James French joined as set-piece coach as part of Pep Guardiola’s first team coaching set-up.

Lijnders arrives at the Etihad armed with extensive elite-level coaching experience both in the Premier League as well as on the continent.

The 42-year-old Dutch native set out on his coaching career in 2002, working initially as part of PSV Eindhoven’s youth set-up before then taking up a similar role with FC Porto in Portugal.

Lijnders then made the move to England, joining Liverpool in 2014 initially as part of Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff before then working under Jurgen Klopp following the German’s appointment as Anfield manager in 2015.

After a spell away from Anfield as manager of Dutch side NEC at the start of 2018, Lijnders returned to Merseyside in the summer of that year.

Lijnders departed Anfield along with Klopp in the summer of 2024 and subsequently took over as manager of RB Salzburg, going on to spend six months in charge of the Austrian side.

Meanwhile, French moves to City from Liverpool in the key role of set-piece coach, also armed with extensive Premier League experience.

After having started his career working in roles at Swansea and then the FA of Wales, French joined Liverpool’s backroom team in 2012.

He has subsequently gone on to spend more than a decade at Anfield, working as first team opposition analyst with the Merseyside club.

Commenting on the appointments, Director of Football Hugo Viana said, "We are all delighted that Pepijn and James have joined our senior coaching set-up. Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years. Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.

"And I have no doubt at all that both will prove to be very important assets for Pep and his coaching team as we prepare for the Club World Cup and then the 2025/26 season."

