PGTI Players Championship 2023 to get underway from April 12

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 11 : The PGTI Players Championship 2023 presented by Chandigarh Golf Club will be played from April 12 to April 15 here at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The Pro-Am event will be staged on Tuesday.

The field of 124 players includes 121 professionals and three amateurs.

The leading Indian professionals in the fray are Udayan Mane, defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, PGTI Rankings leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Sachin Baisoya and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Varun Chopra, Tejas Sinha, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadians Sukhraj Singh Gill, Minwoo Park, Japan's Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

Besides Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, the other top golfers from Chandigarh Tricity participating in the event include Sujjan Singh, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We thank Chandigarh Golf Club for partnering us in staging the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship which is now an important leg of the PGTI schedule. The competition is getting intense with each passing event of the season and with Chandigarh Golf Club's reputation of producing nail-biting contests, we can expect another week of fascinating golf."

Col. H S Chahal, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, "The Chandigarh Golf Club is delighted to host the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship from 11th to 15th April 2023. Participation of the finest golfers from across the country at this tournament will serve as an inspiration for young golfers from the region. The live coverage of the event will also help us showcase the hallowed greens of the Chandigarh Golf Club to a wide audience across the country."

K S Sibia, Captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, "We're honoured to host the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship. With an impressive prize purse on offer and a strong field contending for the title, the members at the Chandigarh Golf Club can look forward to a very exciting week of golfing action. We have worked towards providing the perfect playing conditions which will test the skills of the best golfers in the country."

