PGTI Players Championship commences in Tamil Nadu from Aug 19

Hosur, Aug 18 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, announced the PGTI Players Championship will be held at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu from August 19-22.

With the staging of the Players Championship, carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, PGTI makes its debut at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort.

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include 2025 PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Olympian Udayan Mane, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas and Arjun Prasad, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italian Federico Zucchetti, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Nepalese golfers Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang as well as Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "With PGTI making its debut at this venue, the professionals can expect a whole new set of challenges. The numerous water bodies and the narrow fairways guarded by trees on either side will test the skills of India's best golfers.

"This year, the management at Clover Greens has further enhanced the course by lengthening it to nearly 6,900 yards from the championship tees. Playing close to 7,000 yards, the layout will provide a true test of skill and strategy, ensuring that the professionals put up a great show for the members and spectators."

Clover Greens Golfscapes, the 18-hole Championship Golf Course, is designed to provide an elevated golfing experience for seasoned professionals as well as young golfers. With its stunning natural environs, half the course navigates a massive rock outcrop, astutely offering up obstacles, opportunities and visual treats in plenty.

"I am happy to welcome everyone to Clover Greens for the PGTI Golf Tournament. This is the first time our course is hosting a PGTI event, and it is an honour to have some of the best golfers in the country compete here.

"At Clover Greens, our focus has always been to give players and guests the best possible facilities and a place to enjoy the game. This tournament is a celebration of golf and an opportunity to encourage more people to take up the sport," said Austin Roach, CMD, Roach Lifescapes & Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort.

The Pro-Am event played on Sunday was won by the team led by professional Om Prakash Chouhan. The winning team had a nett score of 50.7 and consisted of amateurs Praveen Singhvi, Amit and Rajendra Prasad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor