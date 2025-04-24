PGTI Players Championship: Trishul Chinnappa shoots top-notch 64 for second-round lead

Nuh (Haryana)[India], April 24 : Trishul Chinnappa of Bengaluru struck a top-notch second round score of eight-under 64 to move into a two-shot lead at a total of eight-under 136 at the PGTI Players Championship, a 54-hole event, being played at the Classic Golf and Country Club in Nuh, Haryana.

Trishul (72-64), searching for his maiden professional title, climbed 25 spots from his overnight tied 26th place as a result of his outstanding effort on Wednesday.

Lucknow's Sanjeev Kumar (69-69) was placed second at six-under 138 while Chandigarh's Ranjit Singh (70-69) and Bangladesh golfer Md Siddikur Rahman (70-69), an international winner and seven-time winner on the PGTI, were a further shot back in tied third place.

The cut at the tournament featuring a field of 90 players was declared at three-over 147. Fifty-two professionals made the cut ahead of the third and final round.

Trishul Chinnappa had an incredible run of six consecutive birdies on the front-nine. On the back-nine his card featured three birdies and a bogey.

Sanjeev Kumar's second-round effort featured four birdies and a bogey and helped him climb one spot from his overnight tied third position. Like leader Trishul, Sanjeev too is in search of his first pro title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor