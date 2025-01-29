PGTI Qualifying School 2025: Amateur Shat Mishra wins Pre-Qualifying II, 28 players reach Final Stage

Jamshedpur, Jan 29 The 19-year-old amateur Shat Mishra returned a three-under 68 in the second round that helped him finish on top in the Pre-Qualifying II of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Wednesday. Mishra (66-68), who hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, ended up with a total of eight-under 134 to finish three shots clear of the rest of the field.

From a total field of 109 in Pre-Qualifying II, the top 28 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one over 143.

Shat Mishra, the overnight leader by one shot, put together five birdies and two bogeys during his round of 68 to continue his domination at Pre Q II. Shat, a nine-time winner at the junior level, made two great recoveries after finding the trees on the eighth and 18th to pick up birdies there. He also made his longest conversion of the week, a 20-footer, on the fifth, to earn another birdie. Three of his birdies came on the par-5 holes.

Mishra said, “I was quite relaxed after my low score of 66 in round one. I just kept it simple today by trying to keep the ball in play. Whenever I was in trouble, I recovered with some great shots. I played the par-5s really well over the two days as I was six-under on the par-5s this week. Winning the Pre-Qualifying event by a decent margin does wonders for my confidence going into the Final Qualifying Stage.”

Md Solayeman of Bangladesh and Shubham Narain of Delhi finished tied second with totals of five-under 137.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi-based teenager Shat Mishra carded a five-under 66 to take the first-round lead.

Mishra, who hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram but is a resident of Delhi, struck the ball well through the day to score birdies on three out of the four par-5s. Mishra, a former India No. 1 in the junior category, also landed it within five feet to set up birdies on the 17th and seventh, both par-3s.

