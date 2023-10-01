"Phenomenal Tajinder Singh at his best": PM Modi lauds shot put thrower after successfully defending gold medal

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left "spellbound" after witnessing Tajinderpal Singh Toor defend his gold medal in the shot put event at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday.

With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt.

PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter to congratulate the athlete for his exceptional performance and wrote, "The phenomenal @Tajinder_Singh3 at his best. Congratulations on a consecutive Gold Medal in the Shot Put event at the Asian Games. His performance is exceptional, leaving us all spellbound. All the best for the endeavours ahead."

Sahib Singh was also in contention for the medal but failed to clinch a podium finish alongside his fellow national teammate. He finished in the 8th position with a throw of 18.62m.

Tajinderpal's gold was an affirmation of the dominance he has had in the event over the past couple of years. With a throw of 20.75m to his credit in the 2018 Asiad, he is already the holder of the record for the best throw in the history of the Asian Games.

