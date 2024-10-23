Pickleball: PWR DUPR India Masters set to kick off in New Delhi from October 24

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) is set to host the PWR DUPR India Masters in the national capital, New Delhi.

Pickleball, the world's fastest-growing racquet sport, is poised to establish a strong presence in India with this prestigious event. The tournament will take place from October 24 to 27 at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium.

All eyes are now on New Delhi, where an impressive roster of 750 playersboth professionals and amateurswill compete, further solidifying pickleball's position as a major sport in India. This event marks a key milestone for pickleball, enhancing its presence in both the Indian and global sports arenas.

The PWR DUPR India Masters promises to excite fans of this growing sport, offering players a platform to showcase their talents and earn valuable ranking points. Participants include top international players such as Dustin Boyer (United States), Phuc Huynh (United States), Roos Van Reek (Netherlands), Mitch Hargreaves (Australia), Emilia Schmidt (Australia), Pei Chuan Kao (Chinese Taipei), alongside leading Indian players Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela. They will compete for a prize pool of USD 50,000.

As a PWR700 event, the tournament will award players up to 700 ranking points, valid for 52 weeks, directly affecting their seeding and eligibility for future global competitions. The event will also feature the thrilling PWR Battle of the LeaguesMinor League Pickleball, where teams of two men and two women will compete across various categories.

Pranav Kohli, CEO of PWR, said, "The PWR DUPR India Masters is a landmark event that highlights the emergence of pickleball as a beloved sport for all ages in India. Our mission is to build a vibrant community around this sport, blending competition and camaraderie. This event not only provides professionals with a platform to compete and earn ranking points, but also plays a crucial role in identifying and nurturing domestic talent, fostering a new generation of players and fans," he said in a release from PWR.

As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, the PWR DUPR India Masters is set to become a pivotal moment in the sport's development in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor