Pickleball: Vanshik Kapadia makes history with triple medal haul in Malaysia

Mumbai, July 8 Vanshik Kapadia has scripted history for Indian pickleball by clinching three medals -- two gold and a silver -- in the PPA Tour Asia – Panas Malaysia Open 2025, which was held at 9pickle, Selangor, Malaysia from July 4-6.

Kapadia was representing the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) in the inaugural edition of the prestigious PPA Tour event in Malaysia. He showcased his extraordinary form and versatility by excelling across all categories – men's singles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Kapadiya won silver in the Pro Men’s Singles, battling his way to the finals in a hard-fought match before narrowly losing to Vietnam’s Trinh Linh Giang in straight sets, 12-10, 11-7.

Partnering with compatriot Harsh Mehta, Kapadia won a gold medal in the Pro Men's Doubles category. The duo dominated the finals with a commanding 11-3, 11-6 victory.

In the Pro Mixed Doubles, Kapadia teamed up with Australia’s Nicola Schoeman to win the gold medal, delivering a stellar performance to win the finals 11-3, 11-4.

The PPA Tour Asia – Panas Malaysia Open 2025 was hosted by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and marked a significant milestone as the first-ever PPA event held in Malaysia.

The tournament witnessed participation from over 500 athletes representing countries such as Vietnam, Australia, the USA, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan.

With this historic medal haul, Kapadia becomes one of the first Indian athletes to finish on the podium in all three categories at an international PPA Tour event, signalling a new era for Indian pickleball on the world stage.

Speaking on his achievement, Kapadia said, “It’s an unbelievable feeling to represent India and win across all three formats on such a big international stage. I’m grateful to my partners, coaches, and the AIPA for the support. This is just the start — there’s so much more to achieve.”

AIPA President Arvind Prahoo was elated by Kapadia's performance and said it is a reflection of India's growing strength in Indian pickleball.

"Vanshik's performance is a proud moment for India and a reflection of the growing strength of Indian pickleball on the global stage. We are committed to supporting athletes like him as they continue to make their mark internationally," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor