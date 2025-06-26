Picklebay India Tour sells out in Bengaluru with 300+ registrations for pickleball

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 : After a high-energy start in Mumbai, the Picklebay India Tour 2025 now moves to Bengaluru, marking the second stop in this 10-city national journey to elevate and celebrate pickleball in India.

The two-day tournament will be held on 28th and 29th June at GoRally, Whitefield, one of the city's premier pickleball venues, as per a press release from Picklebay.

With over 300 player registrations, the Bengaluru edition is completely sold out, prompting organisers to close entries well ahead of schedulea testament to the sport's booming popularity and Picklebay's rising influence in India's sports landscape.

Players from across the country, including Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and more, will compete in Singles and Doubles categories for both men and women, with divisions for Beginners, Intermediates, and Advanced players. The tournament also boasts a prize pool of Rs 2.5 lakh, to be awarded to winners from the semi-final stage onwards.

Adding to the tournament's stature, some of India's top-ranked pickleball players will also take part, setting the stage for two days of high-calibre competition and community celebration.

"The energy we witnessed in Mumbai was electric, and Bengaluru has taken it up a notch. Selling out over 300 spots well before the deadline shows that the hunger for structured, inclusive pickleball is real and growing," said Siddhant Jatia, Founder & CEO of Picklebay.

"With the Picklebay India Tour, our vision is to build more than just a competitive platformwe're building a national movement. Bengaluru is the perfect example of how this sport is catching fire, city by city, player by player," he added.

As India's first and largest end-to-end pickleball platform, Picklebay continues to drive the sport's growth with a powerful combination of technology, tournaments, infrastructure, and grassroots community-building.

The Picklebay India Tour 2025 will continue its journey across 10 major cities, uniting players from every skill level and region while creating pathways to competitive and recreational success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor