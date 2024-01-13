PKL 10: Deshwal shines as Jaipur Pink Panthers halt Puneri Paltan's winning streak

Jaipur, Jan 13 Arjun Deshwal's scintillating performance guided Jaipur Pink Panthers to end Puneri Paltan's eight-match winning streak as the hosts registered a 36-34 win in a thrilling encounter here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Paltan held a huge lead of 20-11 at the end of the first half, but the Panthers bounced back in the second half to clinch a gripping victory in the end.

Season's leading raider Deshwal was the star for the Panthers with 16 points on the night.

Deshwal started off well as the home side held the early 3-2 lead in the third minute. But, Paltan levelled it up at 5-5. Deshwal kept picking up raid points as Panthers held on to a three-point lead at 9-6 in the 9th minute. However, the Paltan defence stood tall and kept the team in the game at 8-10 in the 12th minute.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh upped his game as the Pune side levelled the scores once again at 11-11 in the 16th minute. Pankaj Mohite pulled off a magnificent double-point raid in the 18th minute and helped Paltan inch ahead at 14-11. Moments later, the Pune side inflicted an All-out to extend their lead to 20-11 at the end of the first half.

The Panthers tackled Mohit Goyat in the opening minutes of the second half, but Shadloui picked up tackle points from the other end and kept Pune in the lead at 21-13 in the 25th minute. However, Deshwal pulled off a Super Raid as the Panthers reduced the Pune side to just one man in the 29th minute.

Moments later, the home side inflicted an All Out and reduced the scoreboard deficit to just one with the scores stand at 22-23. From thereon, the Panthers rode on the momentum and clinched the lead at 24-23 soon after.

Bhavani Rajput effected a brilliant raid to take out Shadloui as the Panthers attained a decent lead at 28-23 in the 34th minute. Moments later, Deshwal picked up a raid point and reduced the Pune side to just one member on the mat. The Panthers inflicted another All out soon after and led comfortably at 32-26.

However, the Paltan fought back, taking the Panthers close to All-out in the dying seconds of the game. But Bhavani Rajput held his nerve on the final raid as Panthers wrapped up the thrilling victory.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will next play U Mumba on Monday while Puneri Paltan lock horns with Gujarat Giants on January 21.

