PKL 11: Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu help Tamil Thalaivas register easy win over Bengal Warriorz

Pune, Dec 18 Moein Shafaghi and Himanshu came up with superb performances helping Tamil Thalaivas take complete control of their fortunes as they dominated Bengal Warriorz from the get-go in a Season 11 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Wednesday. The Tamil Thalaivas, who crossed the half-century mark for the first time this season, won by a scoreline of 60-29.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, Shafaghi and Himanshu scored Super 10s (13 points each), while defenders Nitesh Kumar (7 points), and Amir Hossein Bastami (4 points), made important contributions as well. In the other corner, Manjeet bagged seven points and Chinese Taipei’s Chia Ming scored four of his own for the Bengal Warriorz.

The Tamil Thalaivas came out of the blocks quickest with Shafaghi leading the charge for his side in the early exchanges. The Tamil Thalaivas’ defence also started well, foiling Maninder Singh’s early attacks. The Bengal Warriorz were trying their best to stay within touching distance though.

As the first half wore on, the Tamil Thalaivas were looking solid and held the lead, even as Manjeet and Pranay Rane fought hard for the Bengal Warriorz. At the ten-minute mark, Sai Prasad scored a 4-point raid, which gave the Tamil Thalaivas a seven-point lead, and that was followed up with an All Out. The Bengal Warriorz at this point trailed by 10 points.

The Tamil Thalaivas had cranked up the intensity and Shafaghi was causing quite a few problems for their opponents. Manjeet went on to complete his High-5 as the Bengal Warriorz looked to reduce the deficit before the first 20 minutes were up. But, at the break, the Tamil Thalaivas led 25-13.

The Tamil Thalaivas continued to dominate in the initial stages of the second half. The Bengal Warriorz brought in Chia Ming, but even he couldn’t do much to stop the rampaging opponents. Five minutes into the second half, the Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another All Out and extended their lead to a 16-point one. Right after, Shafaghi scored a multi-point raid and completed his Super 10.

At the half-hour mark, the Tamil Thalaivas led by 20 points, and all the players were scoring well on the day. Himanshu and the Tamil Thalaivas scored a third All Out on the Bengal Warriorz, who were staring down the barrel of a big defeat.

With four minutes to go, the Tamil Thalaivas notched up their half-century for the first time this season, and that was followed up with another All Out inflicted on the Bengal Warriorz. Eventually, the Tamil Thalaivas walked off with their best win of the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor