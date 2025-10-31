PKL 12: Both teams are strong, admits Dabang Delhi’s captain Ashu ahead of final vs Puneri Paltan

New Delhi, Oct 31 The stage is set for the grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, with the top two teams in the league preparing to battle it out for the ultimate prize. After nearly two months of intense competition, thrilling comebacks, and record-breaking performances, the stage is now set for Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C to be crowned champions at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The two teams were level on points (26) at the end of the league stage, with Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan securing first place on points difference. The two teams have faced off thrice this season, with all three games being decided in the tiebreaker.

However, Dabang Delhi K.C. hold the advantage in the head-to-head record this season, with Ashu Malik’s team clinching two narrow wins – including the crucial 6-4 tiebreaker win in Qualifier 1, which confirmed their place in the final.

Reflecting on his team’s successful season so far and looking forward to the final, the Dabang Delhi captain stated, "The atmosphere in the team has been great throughout the season. We won Qualifier 1 and directly made it to the finals. The performances have been good, and all three matches we’ve played against Puneri Paltan have gone into the tiebreaker. We’ve won two of those matches; they’ve won one. So, both teams are strong."

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan bounced back with a win against Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2, setting up their third final in four seasons. Their captain credited the franchise’s long-term approach for the benchmark they have set with a well-rounded squad over the last few seasons.

“This is a team game, so we have to play together and win together. We train together throughout the year to ensure that we do well in the league. So, that’s helped us as a team. We started as kids at the Yuva Paltan in Season 7, and rose through the ranks to play for Puneri Paltan. Now, we’re table-toppers this season and playing in the finals. All that is down to the hard work put in by the franchise”, Aslam said.

While Puneri Paltan have a well-rounded squad that has thrived under the leadership of Ajay Thakur and Aslam Inamdar, Dabang Delhi have shown enough grit, resilience and experience this season. With the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh and the captain himself, Ashu is confident of replicating the success the franchise achieved in Season 8.

"I was an NYP in Season 8, today I’m the team’s captain. Joginder sir was the senior in the team back then, so he has always supported me since then. We had a team with plenty of seniors making their mark. Neeraj Narwal was in the team with me then, he’s a part of the team now as well. So, it’s a similar team setup. Hopefully, we can replicate that success," Ashu added.

Sharing his final thoughts ahead of the PKL 12 final, a match that could go on to define Puneri Paltan’s legacy, Aslam Inamdar concluded, “Delhi have enough experience in their side; we also have experience plus a talented young brigade in our side. That experience will count. All three matches we’ve played so far this season have gone to tiebreakers, so we know this match will also be tough. The most important factor in the finals might be luck. Even if there’s one percent luck, that can make all the difference in the final.”

With the title on the line, the two teams are one step away from etching their name in the history books and bagging their second PKL title. For Dabang Delhi, they have a chance to have their crowning moment at their home turf. On the other hand, this Puneri Paltan side have the opportunity to cement their legacy with their second title in three years.

